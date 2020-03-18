Sudan Flash Update #2,18 Mar 2020: As of the 17th of March 2020, only one case of fatal COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sudan

The Humanitarian Country Team in Sudan has finalized a COVID-19 response plan to support the Sudanese government’s national plan.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), 19 suspected cases are currently in isolation centers in Sudan. Nine cases tested negative to COVID-19, the status of the remaining are pending the outcome of test results.

UNICEF has mobilized USD$370,000 for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) supplies for use in points of entries to Sudan as well as in ambulances. UNICEF has delivered one round of supplies and is preparing to deliver additional quantities. An additional USD$200,ooo has been mobilized for communications to prevent the spread of the outbreak. Culturally appropriate messages will be disseminated in print and digital forms.

UNFPA is working with the temporary quarantine teams to ensure that women and girls of reproductive age that are admitted will receive dignity kits and that visibly pregnant women will receive clean delivery kits. UNFPA will also support the FMOH to ensure standby midwives/OBGYN are available to care for pregnant women. The isolation center in south Khartoum has been designated for the treatment of pregnant women and Reproductive Health kits will be delivered on 18th March 2020.

WHO has provided communications materials in Arabic which can be downloaded here: https://www.who.int/ar/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advic...