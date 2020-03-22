Sudan Flash Update, 21 March 2020: As of 21 March 2020, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan

Sudan
As of 21 March 2020, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan
According to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), 47 people are still in isolation in two centres in Khartoum. In total, 341 people have been cleared and discharged from quarantine.
During the recent border opening to allow Sudanese residents from abroad to re-enter Sudan (20-21 March 2020), a total of 413 people arrived and were screened through Khartoum airport, Port Sudan seaport and the border with Chad.
In addition to the measures already implemented by the Government of Sudan:
People coming from countries with local transmission must stay in home isolation for 14 days.
A government-sponsored call centre (221) was activated on 19 March 2020 to answer all questions related to COVID-19. The call centre, for all Sudanese residents, operates 24 hours a day/7 days a week.
Jabra Hospital (88 beds capacity) in Khartoum is equipped to receive COVID-19 cases including suspected, confirmed and severe cases that require ICU admission.
A dedicated quarantine building will be used to monitor contacts of confirmed cases and for monitoring recovered COVID-19 patients before they are discharged.
