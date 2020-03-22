Sudan Flash Update, 21 March 2020: As of 21 March 2020, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan

As of 21 March 2020, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan

According to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), 47 people are still in isolation in two centres in Khartoum. In total, 341 people have been cleared and discharged from quarantine.

During the recent border opening to allow Sudanese residents from abroad to re-enter Sudan (20-21 March 2020), a total of 413 people arrived and were screened through Khartoum airport, Port Sudan seaport and the border with Chad.

In addition to the measures already implemented by the Government of Sudan: