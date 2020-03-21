Sudan Flash Update, 20 March 2020, As of 20 March 2020, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan

According to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sudan has been confirmed. The patient is in good clinical condition and is currently in an isolation facility.

In addition to the measures already implemented by the Government of Sudan:

People coming from countries with local transmission must stay in home isolation for 14 days.

A government-sponsored call centre (221) was activated on 19 March 2020 to answer all questions related to COVID-19. The call centre, for all Sudanese residents, operates 24 hours a day/7 days a week.

Jabra Hospital (88 beds capacity) will be ready within 24 hours to receive all COVID-19 cases including suspected, confirmed and severe cases that require ICU admission. In addition, the hospital will include an isolation room.

A dedicated quarantine building will be used to monitor contacts of confirmed cases and for monitoring recovered COVID-19 patients before they are discharged.

Humanitarian partners continue to support the government in their efforts. UNICEF has provided desktop computers and other IT equipment to support the Federal Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 call centre. In addition, UNICEF provided 5,000 bars of soap to support hygiene in isolation centres. A UNICEF logistician has been deployed to the FMoH to support logistics and supply chain management for COVID-19 related supplies.