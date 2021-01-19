Sudan: Flash Update #2 - Conflict, Ag Geneina, West Darfur, 19 Jan 2021 [EN/AR]

KEY POINTS

· At least 129 people dead and 200 injured in Geneina, West Darfur. (Source: SUNA news agency)

· Up to 90,000 people displaced (Source: Humanitarian Aid Commission)

· The federal Humanitarian Affairs Commission has dispatched four trucks containing aid

· Security forces authorised to use all force necessary to re-establish law and order

· A curfew is in force across West Darfur, with humanitarian organisations exempted

· HAC states that food, water and health are the top priorities

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Following clashes from 15 to 17 January with several groups attacking Ag Geneina town from multiple directions, calm returned on the afternoon 17 January and most of 18 January. Shooting was reported in the eastern edge of Ag Geneina yesterday evening. Early this morning, some IDPs - mainly women and children - were seen walking around in Ag Geneina town.

HAC reported that about 40,000 people from Arab tribes were newly displaced and sought shelter in AlSalam and Um Shijeira villages east of Ag Geneina. This could bring the estimated number of IDPs to 90,000 people (including 50,000 newly displaced from Krinding IDP camps and villages around Ag Geneina).

The Governor of West Darfur said they are expecting the arrival of additional Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Force soldiers from Khartoum in the next few weeks to be deployed across the state. The Chadian government has denied allegations that perpetrators of the violence in West Darfur arrived from Chad. Further they stated that the joint Sudanese and Chadian Forces were deployed along the border to prevent illegal crossings.

A delegation of the Federal Government arrived in Ag Geneina on 18 January that included a representative of the Attorney General’s office, two legal advisers, the North Darfur Governor, the West Darfur Prosecutor and a rapporteur.

RESPONSE AND GAPS The HAC distributed food, shelter and NFIs to support around 100 households, and federal HAC has dispatched four trucks of relief items from Khartoum to Ag Geneina. Humanitarian agencies are also ready to support the response when the security conditions allow it. The Sudan Humanitarian Fund has activated the Emergency Response Mechanism to expedite the response and could allocate additional funding if needed.

Food security: WFP can support 50,000 people with emergency food distributions with 10,000 MT of food in warehouses in West Darfur and oil in Zalingei).