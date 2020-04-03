Sudan
Sudan Flash Update, As of the 2 April 2020, there are 8 cases of confirmed COVID-19 reported in Sudan
Attachments
As of the 2 April 2020, there are 8 cases of confirmed COVID-19 reported in Sudan with two resulting fatalities. The 8th case is the first instance reported by local transmission--the patient is a healthcare worker who was in contact with one of the previously diagnosed cases. The patient is currently under isolation and receiving the required care. All previous cases in Sudan had been imported with recent travel history.
