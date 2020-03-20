Sudan Flash Update, 19 Mar 2020: As of the 19th of March 2020, one case of fatal COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sudan

As of the 19th of March 2020, one case of fatal COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sudan. According to Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health 270 previously quarantined people (including those quarantined at border crossings) have been discharged while 67 people remain in isolation centers. The majority of isolated people are in Khartoum state with 1 in each of the following states: North Kordofan, West Kordofan, River Nile, Red Sea, North Darfur, Kassala.

The Humanitarian Country Team is appealing for USD $13.5 million to support the Sudanese government’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Updated triage protocols and case definitions are being distributed all health staff in health facilities nation-wide. The triage protocols, available in English and Arabic, should be followed to avoid over-diagnosis of suspected cases, resulting in over-burdening the health system and causing unnecessary panic among the population.