Sudan Flash Update, 17 Mar 2020: As of the 16th of March 2020, one case of fatal COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sudan

The Humanitarian Country Team in Sudan is finalizing a COVID-19 response plan to support the Sudanese government’s national plan. On 16 March, the Transitional Sovereign Council announced the closure of all airports in the country until 31 March, except for those carrying humanitarian and commercial shipments. Domestic flights as well as UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights are working as normal. UNHAS must now request additional clearance.

On 14 March, the Government of Sudan announced that government and private institutions should take measures to reduce congestion in the workplace. On 16 March, the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) announced a two-week leave for the Joint Procedures Centre (JPC) staff until 31 March. This will likely affect the processing of humanitarian requests such as travel notifications. The UN is also reducing the physical presence of staff in offices across the country.

Business continuity plans are in place to allow UN staff to work remotely and continue delivering essential services. Two isolation centres have been established in Khartoum State to treat COVID-19 patients. The isolation centre in the Khartoum Teaching Hospital has 37 beds and up to eight ICU beds. The isolation centre in the trauma centre in south Khartoum has a capacity of 80 beds. WHO has also requested 5,000 testing kits for COVID-19.

