Sudan Flash Update, 16 Mar 2020: Sudan creates two COVID-19 isolation centres in Khartoum State

Sudan creates two COVID-19 isolation centres in Khartoum State

Two isolation centres have been created to treat COVID-19 patients in Sudan. The isolation centre in the Khartoum Teaching Hospital has 37 beds and up to eight ICU beds. The isolation centre located at a trauma centre in south Khartoum has a capacity for 80 beds. WHO has requested 5,000 testing kits for COVID-19. Disease surveillance measures have been put in place with daily zero reporting activated at 10 entry points to Sudan in Northern, Red Sea, Khartoum, Kassala, Gedaref and West Darfur states; and at seaports, airports and ground crossings. On 15 March, the National Airport Authority issued a circular prohibiting passengers and nationals from China, Egypt, France, Japan, Iran, Italy, North Korea, Spain and South Korea from entering Sudan until further notice. All other passengers arriving at Khartoum International Airport are scanned for their temperature and must provide documentation to allow for additional monitoring if necessary. A health desk (operating 24/7) provides information on COVID-19 to new arrivals. Face masks and hand sanitizers are also distributed. Those who have already arrived in the country from areas where local transmission has been reported are monitored on daily basis through phone calls for COVID-19 signs and symptoms.