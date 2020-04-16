Sudan Flash Update, 16 April 2020: As of 15 April 2020, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan

FLASH UPDATE

As of 15 April 2020, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) reports that there are currently 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five deaths, in Sudan. Of these cases, there are two outside of Khartoum state—one case in River Nile and one case in White Nile. According the Refugee Response Plan published in January 2020, there are nearly 205,000 refugees living across nine camps in White Nile. To date, there have been no confirmed cases among refugees or IDPs in Sudan.