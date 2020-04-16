Sudan Flash Update, 14 April 2020: As of 14 April 2020, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan

As of 14 April 2020, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan

As of 14 April 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) announced three new COVID-19 cases and one death bringing the total to 32 confirmed cases, including five deaths.

Khartoum State will be in lock down starting 18 April for three weeks. All bridges will be closed but people will be permitted to access neighbourhood groceries and bakeries at certain times in the day.

Individual state governments are to decide if they will impose lock downs in their states.