Sudan Flash Update, 14 April 2020: As of 13 April 2020, there are 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan [EN/AR]

FLASH UPDATE

As of 13 April 2020, there are 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan

On 13 April, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) announced 10 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 29 confirmed cases, including four deaths. Sixteen of the 19 cases are people who came from abroad and 13 cases are by local transmission. Twenty-eight cases are in Khartoum State and one case is in River Nile State. The ages of the patients range from 23 to 72 years old.

The Government has announced a three-week lock down for Khartoum State starting 18 April 2020. Individual state governments are to decide if they will impose lock downs. The Government will announce certain hours in the day during the lock down when citizens can leave their homes to get supplies from neighborhood suppliers (groceries, pharmacies, bakeries etc.).