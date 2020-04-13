Sudan
Sudan Flash Update, 13 April 2020: As of 12 April 2020, there are 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan
As of 12 April 2020, there are 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan
As of 12 April 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) announced 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, including two deaths. Eleven of the 19 cases are people who came from abroad and eight cases are by local transmission.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Government announced that emergency laws will be implemented to ensure compliance on the ban of all passenger road transport between cities.
The Emergency Order also outlines penalties and fines for non-compliance with prevention measures including:
refusal to have medical test (10,000 SDG)
not abiding with isolation regulations (20,000 SDG)
not abiding with quarantine regulations (5,000 SDG)
violating medical orders (10,000 SDG)
violating curfew (5,000 SDG)
gatherings for weddings and funerals (5,000 SDG)
operating clubs and wedding halls (10,000 SDG)
