Sudan Flash Update, 13 April 2020: As of 12 April 2020, there are 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan

As of 12 April 2020, there are 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan

As of 12 April 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) announced 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, including two deaths. Eleven of the 19 cases are people who came from abroad and eight cases are by local transmission.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Government announced that emergency laws will be implemented to ensure compliance on the ban of all passenger road transport between cities.

The Emergency Order also outlines penalties and fines for non-compliance with prevention measures including: