Sudan: Flash Flood - Flash Update No. 02 (27 July 2021)

South Darfur State

Between 20 and 24 July 2021, flash floods hit the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps of Kalma, Otash, Elseraif, and Sakali in Nyala locality, South Darfur State affecting over 1,630 houses (Kalma 647, Otash 286, Elseraif 625, and Sakali 75). No deaths or injuries have been reported so far, but some homes have been destroyed and others damaged. In Kalma IDP camp, water sources have been affected and eight out of the 17 schools in the area have been damaged. Many household latrines have been damaged or destroyed leading to high risks of water contamination and subsequent disease outbreaks. The impact of the floods has been exacerbated by the lack of maintenance of the main water drainage channels and lack of drainage in the newly constructed railway near Kalma camp. Over 128,000 people live in Kalma IDP camp. An inter-agency assessment is planned to all affected IDP camps to determine the impact of flooding.

Kassala State

On 24 July 2021, heavy rainfall and flooding was reported in Reifi Shamal Ad Delta, Kassala State. The Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and OCHA are on the ground to assess and verify the impact of the floods. An estimated 134,700 people live in Reifi Shamal Ad Delta locality of whom 35,000 people are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

White Nile State

On 25 July, Um Rimta locality in White Nile State was reportedly hit by flooding. No reports of damage to homes or infrastructure have been received. There are unconfirmed reports from local sources of agricultural lands being affected. In 2020, over 10,000 feddans (4,200 hectares) of agricultural land was affected. This is the second flooding reported in Um Rimta in one week. On 21 July, a flash flood affected an unknown number of households and cut off the El Obeid road which is the main road connecting White Nile with North Kordofan. An estimated 176,000 people live in Um Rimta of whom over 45,000 are in crisis (IPC 3) and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to IPC.

River Nile State

On 22 July, flash floods affected over 43 houses in El Matama locality. According to reports received, 13 homes have been destroyed and 30 homes and two classrooms have been damaged.