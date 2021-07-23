Sudan: Flash Flood - Flash Update No. 01

Gedaref State

On 21 July 2021, a flash flood affected Al Fao locality in the Gedaref State due to heavy rainfall in the Al Butanah catchment area, which extends from North Darfur to North Kordofan and White Nile states. According to reports received over 150 houses in village 16, village 14, Al-Abhath, Haj Al-Sayed, and Tiako villages have been affected by the flooding. No reports of deaths or injuries have been received so far. The main water source in AlFao town and the electric power sub-station of Al Fao locality are overflooded. In addition, three schools, government offices, and the main market area have been affected by the flash flood. The area remains difficult to access given the flood’s impact on the main road between Gedaref city and Harira village within the Al Fao locality. Currently, the resistance committee is conducting headcounts and more information will be shared soon. There are over 333,800 people living in Al Fao locality of whom over 70,100 people are in crisis and above levels of food security, according to Sudan IPC June 2021.

White Nile State On 21 July 2021, a flash flood in Um-Rimta locality affected an unknown number of households. The floods cut off the Elobeid road which is the main road connecting White Nile with North Kordofan states. No reports of damage have been received so far. The state-level emergency committee held a meeting on 22 July to discuss the situation and more information will be shared soon. The international NGO Plan International and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCs) are present in the locality. According to the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview, there are about 176,000 people living in Um-Rimta of whom over 9,200 are under emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of food security and over 27,400 people are under crisis (IPC Phase 3) levels.