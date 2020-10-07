Sudan First State of Environment and Outlook Report 2020

The Sudan State of the Environment and Outlook Report 2020 is the first of its kind to comprehensively take stock of the condition of the country’s environment and the trends affecting it. The report follows an earlier issue-based environmental report, the Sudan Post-Conflict Environmental Assessment, which compiled field studies on the environmental impacts of the conflict in Sudan that ended with the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

This State of the Environment and Outlook Report assesses the biophysical, social and economic conditions in the country and presents them in an integrated way, ultimately pointing to pathways that will lead the country towards a future based on sustainable development.

Through the use of the Drivers-Pressure-State-Impact-Response (DPSIR) analytical framework, the report not only establishes the causes and effects of environmental trends, but also addresses the country’s policy and institutional response mechanisms. It starts with an overview of the country’s geography and socio-economy and an explanation of its environmental governance system. It then discusses aspects of the environment under the themes of Atmosphere, Land Resources, Water Resources, Biodiversity, Persistent Environmental Issues and Emerging Environmental Issues. These are followed by a detailed analysis of the country’s Policy and Institutional Arrangements, before the report concludes with a Future Outlook.