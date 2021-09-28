Sudan Fact Sheet, September 2021

Sudan hosts 1.1 million refugees and more than 3 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). Recently, it saw new displacements from Ethiopia and within Darfur States.

UNHCR and partners continue responding to the needs of about 48,000 Ethiopian refugees in East Sudan and 7,500 asylum- seekers in Blue Nile State.

UNHCR supports solutions for Sudanese IDPs and refugees, such as voluntary return, legal work and self- reliance or, if needed and feasible, resettlement.

Highlights

Ethiopia’s Emergency Refugee Response

In early November 2020, clashes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region sparked an outflow of refugees into eastern Sudan via Hamdayet (in Kassala State), Lugdi/Village 8 and Al Asera (in Gedaref State) border points. With refugees crossing the border in thousands at the onset of the crisis, UNHCR swiftly relocate them to Um Rakuba camp – located about 70 kilometres away from the Ethiopian border – in Gedaref State. With Um Rakuba reaching capacity, Tunaydbah settlement – located approx. 136 kilometres from Gedaref town – was opened in January 2021. The relocation was then put on hold by authorities and is set to resume in the month of September 2021 for about 8,000 refugees still at border’s transit centres.

As of today, UNHCR with Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) and partners are responding to the needs of about 55,000 Ethiopian refugees and asylum seekers from Tigray (nearly 48,000 in Kassala and Gedaref States), Benishangul-Gumuz (around 7,500 in Blue Nile State) and Amhara regions (about 2,000 in Gedaref State).

Flood Response in White Nile State

On 6 September 2021, flash floods in Kilo Arba (K4), in White Nile State, submerged some 50 villages, displacing over 80,000 people and destroying crops, cattle and livestock. Residents left the area and took sheltered in public buildings while others remained trapped by the flood waters. Among those displaced also about 35,000 refugees from Algana’aa refugee camp, which was inundated due to the spillage from K4, and some 5,000 from the Alagaya camp, a nearby site that was also impacted. They reportedly moved to open areas, along roads or self-relocated with family and friends in other camps.

UNHCR and partners are closely collaborating with COR, Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and local authorities to respond to the emergency. The flood interagency coordination forum in White Nile State, chaired by HAC with the participation of Government, UN agencies, national & international NGOs, holds regular bi-weekly coordination meetings to properly coordinate the response and needs of the flood affected populations.

Significant progress has been made in terms of construction of communal shelters, provision of healthcare and WaSH services and distribution of food and live saving supplies.

The Solutions Initiative