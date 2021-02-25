Sudan: Ethiopian Influx Update of New Arrivals | Blue Nile (as of 24 February 2021)

Since the end of 2020, new arrivals have been reported in several border locations of Blue Nile State coming from Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz region.

UNHCR/Commission of Refugee (CoR)/partners have been conducting several inter-agency missions and started set up their response.

Many of these asylum seekers arrive in remote hard to reach locations with limited or no basic services at entry points and surrounding areas.

UNHCR and partners continue to assess the situation and protection need of the newly arrived.

The humanitarian assistance has been rolled out with nearly 1,000 asylum seekers receiving aid supplies, including food and access to health, water and sanitation facilities in Yabacher, on Sudan-Ethiopia border.

As end of February 2021, the estimated figure for the asylum seekers is about 7,000 with CoR and UNHCR having verified nearly 3,000 of them and the verification exercise ongoing.