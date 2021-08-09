Sudan: Ethiopian Emergency Situation - Funding Update (31 July 2021)

Introduction

Following armed confrontations in the Tigray region of Ethiopia between federal and regional forces in November 2020 high numbers of refugees have crossed into Kassala, Gedaref and Blue Nile States in Eastern Sudan leading to an emergency that has overwhelmed existing response capacities. In May 2021, UNHCR, COR and partners revised the Inter-Agency Refugee Emergency Response Plan – Refugee Influx from Ethiopia which asks for USD 181.6 million to provide lifesaving assistance for 120,000 refugees in Eastern Sudan until December 2021. Based on partner reports the appeal is currently 53% funded.