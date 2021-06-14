Sudan: Ethiopian Emergency Situation - East Sudan (Kassala and Gedaref) and Blue Nile states (as of 31 May 2021)

In November 2020, UNHCR started recording an influx of Ethiopian refugees at the border entry points in East Sudan from northern Ethiopia, after military confrontations in the Tigray region.

UNHCR with the Sudanese Commissioner for Refugees (COR), local authorities and other partners in the refugee response continue to monitor and respond providing life-saving assistance.

Similarly, Ethiopian asylum seekers have been crossing from Benishangul-Gumuz region into Sudan’s Blue Nile State. UNHCR, COR and partners are also on the ground to respond to their needs.