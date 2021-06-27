Sudan: Ethiopia Emergency Situation Profile | Tunaydbah Refugee Settlement (as of 3 May 2021)

Settlement Overview

In support of the Government of Sudan’s response to the ongoing influx of refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray region to eastern Sudan, UNHCR, partners, and other UN agencies set up a new refugee settlement in Tunaydbah-Gedaref State. First group of refugees were relocated to this site on January 3, 2021.

UNHCR Information Management team held a settlement profiling (GIS) mission to the designated Tunaydbah settlement between 6–19 April, 2021 to promptly assess, map, and present the available facilities on the ground and analyze the gaps and needs for a better response, based on the minimum Sphere and Humanitarian standards.