Sudan: Escalation of Violence in Darfur - Flash Update No. 3

HIGHLIGHTS

The wave of violence reported in Darfur region over the past weeks continue to lead to displacements, tensions and increased humanitarian needs.

According to preliminary data informed by the Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), around 10,000 people have reportedly been affected by the attack to Masteri Town on 25 July.

The Masteri incident is causing displacement not only in Masteri Town, but in surrounding localities, where people are leaving their homes fearing violence.

Between April and June, humanitarians reached more than 2.3 million people with life-saving food and livelihood assistance in Darfur. But more funding is urgently needed with Sudan's Humanitarian Response Plan just 35 per cent funded.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The wave of violence reported in Darfur region over the past weeks continues to lead to displacements, tensions and increased humanitarian needs. Lockdowns are still in place in Geneina Town and Beida locality, in West Darfur, and the whole North Darfur State.

According to updated, but still preliminary data informed by the Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), around 2,000 families (10,000 people) have reportedly been affected by the attack to Masteri Town on 25 July. Many of them will require humanitarian assistance, especially 1,500 families displaced after their houses were burned during the incident. The death toll among the Masalit community has reportedly risen to 61, according to HAC. At least 88 people have been injured, 35 of them are in critical condition, according to the authorities. Some 14 people have been evacuated to Khartoum for medical treatment.

The Masteri incident is causing displacement not only in Masteri Town, but in surrounding localities, where people are fleeing from their villages fearing violence. Over the last days, approximately 2,000 families (10,000 people) have moved to El Geneina Town, 48 km from Masteri, and are currently sheltering Government buildings and with host families, according to HAC. Another 200 families (1,000 people) reportedly crossed into Chad, according to humanitarians. Previously, on 20 July, another attack in El Ghaba camp, in El Geneina, left 4,000 people affected, dozens of houses burned, and several people displaced, according to an assessment carried out by humanitarians in the field.

In South Darfur, at least 19 villagers were reportedly killed, 21 others injured, and their food and agricultural assets looted, during an attack to Abdoze Village on 23 July, according to unconfirmed data from local partners in the field. Nearly 4,000 internally displaced people (IDP) had recently returned to Abdoze from Gereida Town, 10 km away from the village, for seasonal cultivation, according to humanitarians in the area. The injured were taken to Gereida Hospital and state authorities deployed security forces and police to the area. Following the attack, a sit-in started on 24 July at the locality administration building. On 25 July, a high-level delegation from State and Federal Governments went to Gereida Town to mediate a solution for the conflict.

The situation in the area is reportedly tense and more than 1,000 of the 1,235 families in the village went back to Gereida IDP camps, according to community leaders. In Gereida, there have been reports of violence towards the families who had returned, forcing them to flee to different directions such as Nyala Town, and the villages of Joghana and Towial.

Attacks and clashes have also affected Central Darfur in mid-June, including clashes and consequent displacements from 14 villages Wegi, Jebel Marra locality; in North Darfur in mid-July, including the attack to Fata Borno IDP camp.

RESPONSE

Humanitarian partners are conducting, with the Government, assessments in Masteri Town and El Geneina, in West Darfur, determine the extent of the impact of the latest attacks and required assistance. The Transitional Government sent a medical team to the area to provide assistance to the injured, and humanitarian partners are supporting the transport of 20 tons of Government relief items from the HAC warehouse to Masteri.

In North Darfur, assessments were carried out and current humanitarian response, including food assistance, health, nutrition and protection services, resumed to around 5,000 families affected by the attack to Fata Borno IDP camp.

In Gereida, South Darfur, insecurity is hampering the response and further assessments. Community leaders informed that major needs include shelter and household supplies to replace the burnt shelters, food and agricultural supplies.

For more information, please contact OCHA Sudan:

Saviano Abreu,deabreuisidoro@un.org Nahla Zarroug, zarroug@un.org