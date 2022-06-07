Sudan Emergency Response Preparedness Plan 2022

STRATEGIC SUMMARY

Humanitarian needs continue to grow across Sudan, driven by localized inter-communal and armed conflict, flood disasters, disease outbreaks, poverty, disruption of the livelihoods of vulnerable households, aggravated food insecurity, malnutrition, protection risks, and protracted displacement. The situation is exacerbated by political instability, civil unrest, the economic crisis, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and poor harvest.

On behalf of the HCT, and in line with the 2015 Emergency Response Framework and 2021 Emergency Response SOPs, the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ISCG) developed the 2022 Emergency Response and Preparedness (ERP) plan to ensure the preparedness and readiness of humanitarian partners to respond to sudden-onset disasters. The ISCG agreed to focus on conflict, floods, and disease outbreaks as the major sudden-onset disasters for emergency response preparedness. In 2022, an estimated 645,037 people could be affected by conflict, floods, and disease outbreaks.

This emergency response and preparedness plan will be undertaken within the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan framework, emphasizing the provision of multi-cluster life-saving assistance to crisis-affected people. The humanitarian community will work with the authorities to coordinate the response effectively. Cluster coordinators and focal points will collaborate with government counterparts in the relevant ministries at national and sub-national levels.