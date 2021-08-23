Sudan — Emergency Event Tracking Report - At Tadamon, South Kordofan (Update 001): 23 August 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal clashes involving the South Sudanese Sholuk and Nuer tribes along the border of White Nile and South Kordofan states. The first EET estimates that there are currently 1,183 individuals (188 households) currently seeking shelter across At Tadamon locality, South Kordofan. The IDP caseload is currently displaced across El Dibaiba (27%), Al Trtr (26%), Taiba (18%), Al Jilab (14%), Mushayfat (6%), Al Gater (5%), Terter Ayash (3%), and Hi Alsrajia (1%). The entire IDP caseload was originally displaced from Meqaynis/Al Seriha (100%). Additionally, field teams reported that an additional 2,000 individuals were displaced across open areas of At Tadamon locality but have now returned to their locations of origin following heavy rain and shortage of food.

Field teams indicate that two individuals have been killed and four individuals were injured. Field teams also indicate that 10 individuals reported lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. The IDP caseload is comprised of 876 Sudanese nationals (74%), and 307 foreign nationals (26%). DTM teams identified at least 147 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Non-Food Items, and Emergency Shelter.