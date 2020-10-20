Sudan Education Sector WASH in Schools: Activity Prioritization and School Selection

The Sudan Education Sector has adopted the below criteria as part of broader COVID19 mitigation measures to enable children to return to school and continue their learning in a safe and protective environment.

A. School Selection

Top Priority: Schools without water source and without latrine

2nd priority: Schools without water source but with latrine

3rd priority: Schools without latrine but with water source

Additional considerations for school selection

Schools with large numbers of students should be prioritized

Schools with high student to classroom ratios should be prioritized

Schools in areas with higher numbers of confirmed COVID19 cases should be prioritized but all schools without adequate WASH facilities and/or water should be supported as part of prevention measures.

B. Priority Activities

1. Provision of soap and water

i. Reinforcing or establishing a water source

ii. Establishing temporary handwashing stations

iii. Supporting community-led initiatives to bring water to school

iv. Water trucking

2. Cleaning, Disinfection, Sanitation

i. Provide COVID19-specific cleaning kits to schools

ii. Training of school management/personnel on cleaning, disinfection and waste management measures for schools

3. Rehabilitation/Construction of Latrines

i. Rehabilitate damaged latrines and/or construct new latrines in affected schools. All new construction should be done to universal design to accommodate children with disabilities