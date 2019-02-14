Sudan: Economic Crisis Briefing note – 13 February 2019

Introduction

Sudan has faced severe economic challenges since the beginning of 2018. The elimination of wheat and flour subsidies in February 2018, coupled with continual devaluations of the Sudanese pound (SDG) caused shortages of essential commodities and hard currency. The economic crisis is disrupting public services, impacting agricultural activities, and resulting in dramatic price increases for staple foods (FAO 10/12/2018; Fewsnet 12/2018). Deteriorating living standards triggered renewed countrywide protests since mid-December 2018. Calls for President Al-Bashir to resign are rising and protection concerns are increasing as protests are often violently dispersed, leaving many dead or injured and at least 1,000 demonstrators arrested (International Crisis Group 14/1/2019, OHCHR 17/1/2019; Amnesty International 18/1/2019, Al Jazeera 5/2/2019; HRW 10/2/2019).

Households across Sudan, including most IDPs, are struggling to meet their basic needs as staple food prices for wheat, millet and sorghum increased by 150-200% in 2018 (FAO 10/12/2018; Fewsnet 12/2018).

Limited access to food, reduced purchasing power, and few livelihood alternatives for farmers have left an estimated 5.76 million people facing severe levels of food insecurity, especially in Khartoum,

Red Sea, Blue Nile, White Nile, South Kordofan, Kassala, Gedaref and Darfur states (USAID14/12/2018; WFP 11/2018; IPC 15/1/2019). Priority needs are food and health, as well as livelihood support and the availability of educational services (UNICEF 10/2018).