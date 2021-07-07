Sudan: Eastern Sudan - Flash Update on the Heavy Rains and Winds in Gedaref #1 (7 July 2021)

Key Highlights

0ver 45,000 Refugees affected by strong winds and heavy rains Refugee hosting sites affected injuries reported Emergency tents reported as damaged based on preliminary assessments Refugee hosting sites affected

0 injuries reported

Ferry to Village 8 inoperable

7 Emergency tents reported as damaged based on preliminary assessments

3,400 Households received CRIs

2,679 Households received Cash Assistance

Situation Overview

On the evening of 5 July, the four refugee hosting sites in Gedaref – Um Rakuba, Tunaydbah, Hamdayet and Village 8 – were hit by strong winds and heavy rains. So far, the impact on structures has been minimal and no casualties were reported. As more rains are anticipated in eastern Sudan, UNHCR and partners are currently coordinating to quickly respond to the urgent needs of the population and to mitigate future climate shocks.