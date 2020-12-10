Sudan: Eastern Sudan - Ethiopia Situation - Camp, Transits and Reception Centres Profile as of 8 December 2020

Area Profile

In response to the new Ethiopia Emergency Situation (started beginning of November, 2020) and the new Ethiopia influx in eastern Sudan; UNHCR Information Management team conducted an area profiling (GIS) mission to Kassala and Gedaref states in order to a have a quick assessment and mapping the facilities available in the new camp, entry points, reception centers and transit centers to better present the facilities available on the ground and analyze the gaps and needs for better response.