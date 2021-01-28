Sudan: Eastern Border Tunaydbah Settlement Profile (As of 12 January 2021)

Tunaydbah Settlement

In support of the Government of Sudan’s response to the ongoing influx of refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray region to eastern Sudan, UNHCR, partners, and other UN agencies set up a new refugee settlement in Tunaydbah-Gedaref State. With Um Rakuba camp - also in Gedaref State - reaching its full capacity, new arrivals from Ethiopia are now being relocated from Hamdayet, Lugdi/Village 8, and Al Asera border points to Tunaydbah. UNHCR Information Management team held a settlement profiling (GIS) mission to the designated Tunaydbah settlement between 1st - 12th January, 2021 to promptly assess, map, and present the available facilities on the ground and analyze the gaps and needs for a better response, based on the minimum Sphere and Humanitarian standards.