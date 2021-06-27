Sudan + 2 more
Sudan: Eastern Border - Ethiopia Emergency Situation Population Profile: Um Rakuba Camp (as of 1 June 2021)
Introduction:
In support of the Government of Sudan’s response to the ongoing influx of refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray region to eastern Sudan, UNHCR, partners, and other UN agencies set up a new refugee camp in Um Rakuba-Gedaref State. First group of refugees were relocated to this site on at the end of 2020 and individual biometric registration is ongoing. The dashboard presents the population profile for Um Rakuba camp.