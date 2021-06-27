Sudan + 2 more

Sudan: Eastern Border - Ethiopia Emergency Situation Population Profile: Tunaydbah Settlement (as of 1 June 2021)

Introduction:

In support of the Government of Sudan’s response to the ongoing influx of refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray region to eastern Sudan, UNHCR, partners, and other UN agencies set up a new refugee settlement in Tunaydbah-Gedaref State. First group of refugees were relocated to this site on January 3, 2021 and individual biometric registration is ongoing. The dashboard presents the population profile for Tunaydbah settlement.

