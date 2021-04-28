Sudan: Eastern Border | Ethiopia Emergency Situation - Arrivals Update | Kassala & Gedaref (As of 27 April 2021)

Beginning of November 2020, UNHCR has recorded an influx of asylum seekers at border entry points in East Sudan from Ethiopia, after military confrontations in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia.

UNHCR's teams at the border areas of the eastern Sudanese states of Kassala and Gedaref are working with the Sudanese Commissioner of Refugees (CoR), local authorities and partners to monitor and respond to the situation, as well mobilizing resources to provide life-saving assistance services to the new arrivals.

Inter-agency coordination and contingency response planning is well underway.