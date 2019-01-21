21 Jan 2019

Sudan: East Sudan New Arrival Dashboard as of 31 December 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 09 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (478.73 KB)

UNHCR continues to receive an influx of new arrivals in East Sudan, largely from Eritrea. New arrivals are received and assisted by the Sudanese Commission for Refugees (COR) at the border where they are temporarily hosted in reception centres. Within 1-2 weeks they are transported to Shagarab camps where they undergo screening, a reception process, registration, and Refugee Status Determination while receiving life-saving services and shelter. Recognized refugees receive COR ID cards.

