Sudan: East Sudan (Kassala & Gedaref) & Blue Nile States - Ethiopian Emergency Situation Update (as of 31 January 2022)

In November 2020, UNHCR started recording an influx of Ethiopian refugees at the border entry points in East Sudan from northern Ethiopia, after military confrontations in the Tigray region.

UNHCR's teams on the ground in the eastern Sudanese states of Kassala and Gedaref are working with the Sudanese Commissioner for Refugees (COR), local authorities and partners to continue monitor and respond to the situation, as well as mobilizing resources to provide life-saving assistance services to the new arrivals.

Inter-agency coordination is well established.

Similarly, Ethiopian asylum seekers have been crossing from Benishangul-Gumuz region into Sudan’s Blue Nile State. UNHCR, COR and partners are also on the ground to respond to their needs.