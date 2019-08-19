Sudan: Early Warning Center for Multi-Hazard Flood Watch Update (19/8/2019)
Rainfall forecast:
The image below shows that during the coming 5 days , extrmely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the parts of River Nile state ,Northern , Red Sea, state, Butana plains over Gedaef, Gezera, White Nile, North Darfur, South Kordofan, North Kordofan and Khartoum state.
Heavy to moderate rainfall is forecasted over Kassala, Sennar, South Kordofan Central, East and West Darfur
Moderate rainfall is expected over the Ethiopian Plateue