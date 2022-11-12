Sudan doctors call to declare El Obeid disaster area amidst to dengue fever outbreak

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) and protest groups called on the federal government to declare the area of El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, a disaster area yesterday due to the outbreak of dengue fever. They describe 'a health disaster' and explain that hospitals are overcrowded with patients.

The committee demanded more logistical and technical resources be transferred to El Obeid until the epidemic is over. They particularly demand aeroplanes to intensively spray the area against mosquitoes, yesterday's statement explained.

The most affected neighbourhoods in the state capital are El Nazir, Radeef, and El Wehda.

The doctors demanded the North Kordofan state government close all educational institutions in the state. They also called for the formation of medical response teams and asked to better equip health and primary care centres and state hospitals and mobilising all doctors and other health personnel in the area.

The doctors also want the government to provide mosquito nets and distribute them free of charge to all people in the city.

Protest

The El Obeid resistance committees and 13 trade union branches in North Kordofan also organised a protest in front of the Ministry of Health in the city to demand the declaration of a health emergency in the state.

The parties participating in the vigil submitted a memorandum with demands to the North Kordofan Ministry of Health in which they questioned reports by the Ministry that said that six dengue fever patients have died so far and 165 others were affected. The protesters state that the number of affected people is several times higher than the figures reported by the ministry.

The memorandum called on the Kordofan authorities to guarantee complete transparency, take all measures possible that limit the spread of the epidemic, and prepare a control plan and solutions.

Red Sea state

Not only North Kordofan is witnessing an outbreak. In Red Sea state, Hisham Osman, Director of the Emergency and Epidemiology Department at the Ministry of Health, announced the death of two dengue fever cases and the infection of several others since October.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga's Sudan Today programme yesterday, he said that the localities witnessing the spread of dengue fever are Sinkat, Port Sudan, and Tokar. The areas of El Ganab and Oleib are witnessing an increase in the number of malaria cases as well.

Dengue fever is an endemic disease in Red Sea state. Usually this disease appears early in the rainy season, he said. The spread requires urgent intervention.

Osman called on the federal Ministry of Health to support the state and provide aid to combat the disease and called on people to contribute to the fight against mosquitoes that transmit the disease inside and outside homes.

OCHA

The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported the outbreak of dengue fever, monkeypox, measles, and hepatitis E in a number of states, in addition to 1.7 million cases of malaria in 12 localities since the beginning of the year in a statement yesterday.

OCHA reported 1,068 cases of dengue fever, including eight deaths, were reported, as of October 26, and noted that cases are continuing to be reported in 28 localities in eight states.

The federal Ministry of Health reported 185 suspected cases of monkeypox until mid-October, including 18 confirmed cases in five states, OCHA said.

The UN agency stated that 2,708 suspected measles cases were registered, including 1,038 confirmed cases, with the outbreak of the disease continuing in eastern Sudan (Kassala and El Gedaref) and in North Kordofan.

As of October 28, 2,733 suspected cases of hepatitis E and 24 associated deaths have been reported.