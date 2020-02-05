05 Feb 2020

Sudan: Desert Locust might constitute a natural disaster

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 04 Feb 2020 View Original

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forests announced that the Desert Locust situation has developed rapidly to the point of a national threat during January the breeding in the winter breeding areas in Sudan. The ministry also expects the emergence of a new generation in the first weeks of February due to the invasion of additional swarms to the green areas in Red Sea state coming from neighbouring countries.

The UN has called for international help to fight huge swarms of desert locusts sweeping through east Africa. The UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), called for aid to “avert any threats to food security, livelihoods, malnutrition”.

Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are all struggling with “unprecedented” and “devastating” swarms of the food-devouring insects, the FAO has said.

In the monthly bulletin on the desert locust in January, the General Administration of Plants Protection at the Ministry of Agriculture indicated that ground and air control operations targeted mature and immature swarms as well as both adult and premature groups.

The bulletin indicated that the environmental conditions remained suitable for the breeding and development of the desert locust. ”We have carried out surveys in the summer breeding areas in the northern state and we found mature and immature Solitary units with low density,” the bulletin added. Therefore, the Ministry recommended intensifying survey and close monitoring operations.

The bulletin confirmed the survey covered 75,200 hectares of which 18,714 hectares were treated using 9,382 litres of concentrated pesticides. It also revealed that during January the environmental conditions remained favourable for the development of the Desert Locust along the Red Sea coast where the vegetation is green and the soil is moist, which increased the opportunities for breeding and development of the Desert Locust.

Mice plague Darfur

Mice have become a threat to the livelihood in a significant part of Darfur over the last couple of months, in particular, in East Jebel Marra in El Wahda locality El Malam in South Darfur and Tawila locality in North Darfur.

Last week a resident from El Malam told Radio Dabanga “mice have threatened our livelihood, they eat even the trees. They eat everything they find. They are all over the place inside our house, farming everywhere you look,” he said.

“We have completely failed to control the mice, despite using all pesticides and it does not affect them at all. We need help or we will be left with nothing,” the resident said.

A leader of displaced people in Tawila, Omda Mukhtar Bush told Radio Dabanga that the mice caused the failure of the agricultural season in Tawila locality in North Darfur. He said that residents have noticed the increasing problem with mice from the beginning of autumn until the harvest.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.