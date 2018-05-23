Sudan: Darfur Humanitarian Overview (1 April 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the first quarter of 2018, about 1,200 people were displaced as a result of internal fighting between SLA-AW factions in East Jebel Marra locality in November and December 2017 and arrived in Otash camp, South Darfur. There have been reports of displacement as a result of fighting between Government forces and non-state actors in East Jebel Marra.

According to a recent update from the Government of Sudan, the number of IDPs across Sudan has reduced from 2.3 million to about 2 million, 1.76 million of whom are in Darfur. Based on revised estimates, there are about 386,000 returnees in Sudan, mainly in Darfur. The UN and partners will continue to work with the Government to further verify the returnees. A lack of basic services and infrastructure in addition to insecurity in some areas continues to prevent the return of displaced people to their areas of origin. In many areas humanitarian access has improved following the introduction of new directives for humanitarian action in December 2016, with new areas becoming accessible in the Jebel Marra area. However, the implementation of the directives remains inconsistent across states.

About 9,100 South Sudanese refugees arrived in Darfur (East and South Darfur states) between 1 January and 31 March 2018, accounting for 60 per cent of all new arrivals in Sudan during the first quarter of 2018. This brings the total number of South Sudanese in Darfur to about 163,000 (21 per cent of all South Sudanese refugees in Sudan), according to UNHCR.