Sudan, Darfur groups disagree on integration of rebel combatants

August 23, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and the Darfur armed groups still diverge on the integration of rebel combatants, which is the last sticky point in the negotiation about the security arrangements between the two parties.

The head of the mediation team between Tut Gatluak announced last Monday that the initial signing of the peace agreement will take place on August 28.

"The negotiation process between the Sudanese government and the Sudanese Revolutionary (SRF) Front-Darfur Track and the SLM-Minni Minnawi has been completed in most of the issues related to security arrangements, except for the integration of forces," said Dhieu Matouk the rapporteur of the mediation committee, on Sunday.

He pointed out that the government delegation suggested integrating the combatants of the armed groups into the regular forces within a maximum time of 39 months, while the armed movements’ delegations believe that the DDR should take place over a period of seven years.

Matouk confirmed that the mediation received the two proposals and called for a meeting at the venue of the talks on Sunday evening, at the level of leaders of the negotiating delegations.

On August 18, the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N SRF led by Malik Agar reached an agreement to integrate the movement’s fighters into the regular forces over a period of 39 months.

The mediation member said that the government delegation and the SRF have completed reviewing and revising the political chapter of the peace agreement on Darfur region, which had previously been agreed by the parties.

"The reviewed papers include issues of transitional justice, land ownership, issues of displaced people, refugees, farmers and herders, as a joint committee was formed to draft these papers in their final form to initial it at a date to be set on Monday."

