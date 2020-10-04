Sudan cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report, Week 39 Last Updated: 28 September 2020

Situation overview

Coordination continues between the Government, and country office, regional office and HQ levels of WHO and UNICEF in order to plan and facilitate a large scale outbreak response.

Phase 1 of an Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) campaign was held in the four states of Khartoum, River Nile,

Northern and White Nile between 16-23 September. The targeted children were born between June 2016 to Dec 2017. Five states were not able to conduct IPV during phase 1 due to the rainy season and flood emergency in Sudan.

Raising routine immunization levels through vaccination with IPV is a critical part of closing the population immunity gap and providing lasting protection to children against polio. The second round of routine acceleration in 109 low performing localities (13 states) started this week.

Summary New cVDPV2 cases this week: 0 Distribution of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases, Sudan, 2020

23 cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) have been detected in Sudan. A total of 11 states are affected, indicating widespread circulation of virus.

The cases have onset of paralysis between 07 March 2020 and 18 August 2020.

A total of nine environmental samples positive for cVDPV2 have been detected so far, all from Khartoum state with most recent collection on 9 August 2020.

The outbreak in Sudan is related to an outbreak of cVDPV2 in the eastern part of Chad.

Planning is ongoing for the first round of outbreak response campaign October. The current plan is to vaccinate 8.6 million children under five twice in all 18 states of the country, using mOPV2 vaccine during OctoberNovember.