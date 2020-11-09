Sudan
Sudan cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report, No.6 Week 43 Last Updated: 4 November 2020
Attachments
Situation overview
In total, 39 cases across 13 states have been confirmed in Sudan since the beginning of the outbreak.
The cases have onset of paralysis between 7 March 2020 and 3 September 2020.
A total number of infected localities (districts) is 33.
A total of eight environmental samples positive for cVDPV2 have been confirmed so far, all from Khartoum state with most recent collection on 9 August 2020.
Preparations for the first vaccination round in response to the outbreak are nearing completion.