Sudan cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report, No.6 Week 43 Last Updated: 4 November 2020

Situation overview

In total, 39 cases across 13 states have been confirmed in Sudan since the beginning of the outbreak.

The cases have onset of paralysis between 7 March 2020 and 3 September 2020.

A total number of infected localities (districts) is 33.

A total of eight environmental samples positive for cVDPV2 have been confirmed so far, all from Khartoum state with most recent collection on 9 August 2020.