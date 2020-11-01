Sudan cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report, No.5 Week 42 Last Updated: 28 October 2020

Situation overview

A total of eight environmental samples positive for cVDPV2 have been confirmed so far, all from Khartoum state with most recent collection on 9 August 2020.

In total, 39 cases across 13 states have been confirmed in Sudan since the beginning of the outbreak.

Immunization activities

The team is considering how best to source and finance transportation for the campaign. Part of this consideration is informed by the current high cost of fuel in Sudan.

The current plan is to vaccinate 8.6 million children under five twice in all 18 states of the country, using mOPV2 vaccine during November and December.

Vaccine management

Based on the cold chain gap analysis, the Technical team Identified 12 out of 18 states as having freezing capacity gap to accommodate campaign vaccine. The Federal Ministry of Health released 25 freezers to fill all identified gaps. A stock of eight freezers will be kept at the national level for emergency need.

As the first round of campaign implementation has been delayed, UNICEF have requested that the second delivery of vaccine is moved from the planned date of 8 November. The new date for vaccine arrival will be communicated with UNICEF Supply Division on 1 November 2020 based on the date decided for the second round implementation.