Sudan cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report, No.3 Week 40 Last Updated: 16 October 2020

Situation overview

In total, 39 cases across 13 states have been confirmed in Sudan since the beginning of the outbreak. During this week three new L20B positive cases were notified (two from River Nile state, and one from Gazeria state) and sent to the Regional Reference Laboratory.

The cases have onset of paralysis between 7 March 2020 and 3 September 2020.

A total of eight environmental samples positive for cVDPV2 have been confirmed so far, all from Khartoum state with most recent collection on 9 August 2020.