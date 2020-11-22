Sudan: cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report No. 8 (Last Updated: 18 November 2020)

Situation Overview

- Five new cases of cVDPV2 have been confirmed in Sudan, taking the total number of children paralysed to 44 from 13 states. Of the five new cVDPV2 cases, two were reported from Kassala state and one case each was reported from Gezira state, River Nile state and Red Sea state. Dates of onset vary between 17 - 30 September 2020.

- Three new positive environmental samples have been reported, taking the total number of positive samples to 11, all from environmental sampling sites in Khartoum State. The three new samples were collected during September.

- One new cVDPV2 contact of a positive case has been reported from Gezira state, taking the total number of positive contacts to 12. One PV2 case and three contacts are still pending at the Regional Reference Laboratory.

- A first round of outbreak response is planned to begin on 28 November. Vaccinators aim to reach 8.6 million children under five in all 18 states of the country, using mOPV2 vaccine. A second vaccination round is planned for December.