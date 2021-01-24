Sudan: cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report No. 13 (Last Updated: 15 January 2021)

Situation overview

Four new cases of cVDPV2 have been confirmed in Sudan, taking the total number of children paralyzed to 56 from 15 states. Of the four new cVDPV2 cases, 2 cases were reported from South Kordofan state and one case each was reported from North Darfur and North Kordofan. Dates of onset of most recent case is 03 December 2020 from North Darfur.

The positive environmental samples remained 11, all from environmental sampling sites in Khartoum State.

During this week the NPL reported new L20B isolates from one AFP case from South Darfur state.