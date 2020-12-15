Sudan

Sudan: cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report No. 11 (Last Updated: 13 December 2020)

Situation overview

  • Two new cases of cVDPV2 were reported in week 48, bringing the total number of children paralysed by the virus to 48 from 13 states. One case, a female child aged 45 months from Red Sea state, had onset of paralysis on 21 October 2020. The second case, a male child aged 15 months from Khartoum state, had onset of paralysis on 24 October 2020.

  • Eleven cVDPV2-positive environmental samples have been detected since the beginning of the outbreak, all from environmental sampling sites in Khartoum State.

  • No new positive cVDPV2 contacts were reported in week 48. The total number of positive contacts is 14.

  • A second round of vaccination as part of outbreak response is planned to go ahead in January.

