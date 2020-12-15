Sudan: cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report No. 11 (Last Updated: 13 December 2020)

Situation overview

Two new cases of cVDPV2 were reported in week 48, bringing the total number of children paralysed by the virus to 48 from 13 states. One case, a female child aged 45 months from Red Sea state, had onset of paralysis on 21 October 2020. The second case, a male child aged 15 months from Khartoum state, had onset of paralysis on 24 October 2020.

Eleven cVDPV2-positive environmental samples have been detected since the beginning of the outbreak, all from environmental sampling sites in Khartoum State.

No new positive cVDPV2 contacts were reported in week 48. The total number of positive contacts is 14.