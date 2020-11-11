Sudan

Sudan cVDPV2 Outbreak Response Situation Report, No. 07 Last Updated: 10 November 2020

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Situation overview

  • In total, 39 cases (3 cases confirmed by positive contacts) across 13 states have been confirmed in Sudan since the beginning of the outbreak. A total number of infected localities (districts) is 33.
  • The cases have onset of paralysis between 7 March 2020 and 3 September 2020.
  • cVDPV2 has been isolated from 11 contacts and three healthy children.
  • During this week the Regional Reference Laboratory reported PV2 positive isolates from 7 cases, 4 contacts and 3 environmental isolates.
  • A total of eight environmental samples positive for cVDPV2 have been confirmed so far, all from Khartoum state with most recent collection on 9 August 2020.
  • The first round of outbreak response is planned to begin next week, from 21 November - 24 November 2020.

Related Content