Sudan Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM Launches Crisis Response Plan to Support Over Two Million Vulnerable Crisis-affected People and Communities in Sudan

Khartoum - (09/03/2022) Against the backdrop of increasing humanitarian needs, political instability and a deepening economic crisis in Sudan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is appealing for USD 170 million to respond to the humanitarian and transition and recovery needs of over two million crisis-affected persons and vulnerable migrants in Sudan and to strengthen resilience and recovery within the country through its newly launched Crisis Response Plan for 2022.

According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), compiled by the UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), almost one in every three persons across the country will need humanitarian aid and protection in 2022, about 800,000 people more than 2021. This includes approximately 2.9 million internally displaced people (IDPs) and 9.3 million crisis-affected or vulnerable residents.

Factors like increased conflict, political instability, continued large-scale displacement, compounded by severe economic decline, slow and sudden onset disasters, and disease outbreaks, including COVID-19, have contributed to Sudan’s complex crisis.

“The people of Sudan remain resilient in the face of struggle, but increasing conflict, disasters, and political instability has exacerbated an already dire situation,” said Catherine Northing, IOM Sudan Chief of Mission. “We must galvanize action to respond to the needs through humanitarian assistance and protection, and work to address the drivers and long-term impacts of crises and displacement. IOM remains committed to providing relief and recovery to communities affected by crises and calls on the international community to step up their efforts by supporting our 2022 Crisis Response Plan.”

Due to ongoing crisis in Sudan, IOM has scaled up its operations to provide life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people, while also working to mitigate the drivers of crises and displacement through investments in recovery and crisis prevention, peacebuilding and conflict resolution activities, strengthening preparedness and reducing disaster risks and contributing to an evidence-based and efficient crisis response system.

By working with different actors and partners and linking up humanitarian, development and peace interventions, IOM’s Crisis Response Plan will contribute to reducing people’s needs, risks and vulnerability, and creating more resilient communities and societies.

In 2022, IOM will continue to respond to the severe and growing humanitarian crisis, through the provision of lifesaving multisectoral humanitarian assistance in areas with the highest needs. This includes among others providing emergency shelter assistance, improving access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and health care services, providing voluntary assisted movement support to vulnerable migrants and providing protection assistance to affected populations and communities throughout the country.

In addition, IOM seeks to tackle the pre-existing drivers of fragility and lay the foundations for sustainable peace and development through working closely with affected communities and supporting the restoration of essential services and public infrastructure to enhance communities’ self-reliance. IOM will contribute towards reducing risks of conﬂict by promoting social cohesion and by working directly with selected communities and local partners to identify and address root causes of tension and conﬂict through locally identified assistance, including local conﬂict resolution mechanisms and livelihood support.

Using its global tool, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), IOM will regularly capture, process, and disseminate information to humanitarian and development actors to provide a better and more timely understanding of the movements and evolving needs and vulnerabilities of displaced populations in order to deliver targeted humanitarian and recovery assistance.

The Organization has been operating in Sudan since 2000, and has grown and developed a strong presence with nine sub-offices across the country, a Migration Health Assessment Clinic, Migrant Resource and Response Centres (MRRC) in Khartoum, a Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) in Gedaref state and another MRC that was newly opened in Kassala state in June 2021.

In coordination and partnership with relevant local actors, authorities, other UN agencies, and stakeholders, IOM will carry out its Response Plan in line with the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2022, released in December 2021.

IOM’s Global Crisis Response Platform provides an overview of IOM’s plans and funding requirements to respond to the evolving needs and aspirations of those impacted by, or at risk of, crisis and displacement in 2021 and beyond. The Platform is regularly updated as crises evolve, and new situations emerge.