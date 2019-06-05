Sudan – Crackdown on civilian demonstrations (Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Jun 2019
- Following the ousting of Omar Al Bashir in April 2019 and the stall in the negotiations for a civilian-led transition between the newly established Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Alliance for Freedom and Change, on 2 June security forces dispersed with violence the civilian sit-in in front of the army headquarters in Karthoum. Preliminary reports indicate that the attack caused 30 deaths and more than 200 wounded according to opposition sources.
- After covering the health response to mass gathering and trauma care over the past weeks, WHO reported that its medicines stock can now cover only 10,000 people for 3 months, estimating that USD 5,2 million is urgently needed to replenish it.
- Violent incidents were reported also in Darfur, including in Kalma camp (hosting 128,000 Internally Displaced Persons). Humanitarian assets have been looted and most assistance has been temporarily suspended until safe access can be granted.
- The overall humanitarian situation remains dire and is deteriorating due to a severe economic crisis, unprecedented price increase of food commodities, cash and fuel shortages, and disruption of access to basic services. At least 8 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.