Sudan COVID-19 situation update - As at 6 May 2020

General situation

All airports, ports and land crossings remain closed to passenger aircrafts, except for humanitarian, commercial and technical support shipments. Additionally, restrictions on all public gathering and movement remain in place.

A three-weeks long lockdown in the capital, Khartoum is being implemented since 18 April 2020, as part of the public health emergency plan to mitigate the risk of further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Movements have only been allowed from 6am to 1pm to facilitate citizens to access essential services. The rest of the country is under a 6pm to 6am curfew.

As of 5 May 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health reported that there were 778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (five times the number in less than a fortnight), including 45 associated deaths and 70 recovered cases. The capital, Khartoum has the highest number of confirmed cases, accounting for 90 percent.

Impact on programming and operations

Measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as restrictions on movement continue to pose challenges for the delivery of existing humanitarian response, which has necessitated suspension of some activities.

World Vision has intensified promotion of preventive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while ensuring continuity of essential activities to meet the needs of the most vulnerable.

COVID-19 response activities have been integrated into existing programmes, including intensifying risk communication campaigns, dissemination of preventative messages and promotion of behaviour change. At the same time, with donors’ approval, World Vision has begun adapting existing essential activities that require significant gatherings to activities geared towards COVID-19 response.