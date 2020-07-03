Sudan
Sudan COVID-19 situation update - As at 2 July 2020
Situation overview
As of 27 June, the Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed 9,257 cases and 572 associated fatalities.
Restrictions on all public gatherings and movement remain in place, with curfews imposed in some states as part of containment measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Closure of airports for both international and domestic flights has been extended until 12 July 2020. This directive excludes repatriation flights, scheduled cargo flights, humanitarian aid and technical support flights, airlines operating in the oil fields, as well as evacuation flights for foreign nationals.
Schools remain closed, affecting at least 8 million learners (figures from UNESCO).
Impact on programming and operations
Containment measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus such as restrictions on movement have slowed down the effective delivery of existing humanitarian response, as well as disrupting normal working.
World Vision has enforced all the preventive guidelines recommended by government to ensure safety of frontline staff and workers, while they continue to support the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and response efforts.
World Vision has also intensified the promotion of preventive and protection measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the communities it has operations.
Provision of essential services for the most vulnerable continue, with heightened preventive measures being implemented.
As part of precautionary measures to minimise the risk of exposure to the most vulnerable through gatherings and the number of times they have to visit distribution sites, World Vision is providing double-ration distributions to cover beneficiaries for two months, in partnership with the World Food Programme.
Key concerns
World Vision is greatly concerned about the exponential rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, and the impact this would have on the healthcare system and its capacity to cope.
COVID-19 is compounding an already dire economic and humanitarian situation. World Vision is concerned about the risk the spread of the virus poses on ongoing humanitarian assistance for the most vulnerable populations.
A continued rise, could push more children and their families into extreme vulnerabilities, particularly as their ability to meet their basic needs is eroded from loss of their sources of livelihoods or means of earning income.