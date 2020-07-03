Sudan COVID-19 situation update - As at 2 July 2020

Situation overview

Closure of airports for both international and domestic flights has been extended until 12 July 2020. This directive excludes repatriation flights, scheduled cargo flights, humanitarian aid and technical support flights, airlines operating in the oil fields, as well as evacuation flights for foreign nationals.

Restrictions on all public gatherings and movement remain in place, with curfews imposed in some states as part of containment measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

As of 27 June, the Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed 9,257 cases and 572 associated fatalities.

Impact on programming and operations

Containment measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus such as restrictions on movement have slowed down the effective delivery of existing humanitarian response, as well as disrupting normal working.

World Vision has enforced all the preventive guidelines recommended by government to ensure safety of frontline staff and workers, while they continue to support the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and response efforts.

World Vision has also intensified the promotion of preventive and protection measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the communities it has operations.

Provision of essential services for the most vulnerable continue, with heightened preventive measures being implemented.